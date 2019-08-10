Qwertycoin Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $2.72 million and $4,375.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 95,929,193,594 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

