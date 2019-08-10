QYNO 1-Day Volume Tops $11.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. QYNO has a market cap of $1,016.00 and $11.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About QYNO

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

