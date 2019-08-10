RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RadNet had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. RadNet updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. RadNet has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $729.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In related news, insider Michael N. Murdock sold 21,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $286,654.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,607.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,875.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,667 shares of company stock worth $811,454 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

