Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 42% Lower Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $68,153.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 42% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00260823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.14 or 0.01256886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00020622 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00094195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,822,574,058 tokens.

The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

