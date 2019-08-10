Raymond James Boosts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $150.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Shares of HAE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.03. 257,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,451. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $42,489.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $609,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,455,709. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 708.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

