Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Raymond James worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Raymond James by 519.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,349,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,039,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 445,300 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $8,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,040,000 after acquiring an additional 102,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $5,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $61,494.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,714.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.73. The company had a trading volume of 937,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,761. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Citigroup set a $87.00 price objective on Raymond James and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

