Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEGI. TheStreet cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.64.

PEGI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 552,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,279. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.31. Pattern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

