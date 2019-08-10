Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a d rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.69.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.97. 268,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.0% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,529,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after buying an additional 536,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 702,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 554,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.7% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $13,251,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 60.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

