Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RYAM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $249.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.61. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,601 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 197,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYAM. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sidoti downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

