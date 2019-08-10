Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rayonier updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.42-0.49 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.42-0.49 EPS.

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

