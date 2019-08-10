RealChain (RCT) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One RealChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. RealChain has a market cap of $244,240.00 and $49,038.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RealChain has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $505.68 or 0.04279865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00043397 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000224 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001041 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RCT is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,582,868 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

