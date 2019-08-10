Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million.

RETA stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. 227,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,624. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.31.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at $352,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $334,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,760 in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

