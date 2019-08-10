Regional REIT’s (RGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:RGL traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 104.60 ($1.37). The stock had a trading volume of 312,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $451.36 million and a PE ratio of 5.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

