Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Gap Down to $11.91

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.77, but opened at $11.91. Renewable Energy Group shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 25,421 shares changing hands.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.93 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary Haer sold 11,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $197,024.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $824,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia J. Warner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,104.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,354 shares of company stock worth $675,434. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 734.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $198,000.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

