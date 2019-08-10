Rentberry (BERRY) Achieves Market Cap of $137,595.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Rentberry has a market cap of $137,595.00 and approximately $288.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00261482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.01256959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00094217 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

