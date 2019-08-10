Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.95. 849,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $90.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In related news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 215.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 107,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

