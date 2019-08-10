Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 182.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.50%.

NASDAQ:REFR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 395,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,750. Research Frontiers has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Research Frontiers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Research Frontiers news, VP Michael R. Lapointe sold 26,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $87,987.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Lapointe sold 15,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $49,465.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.