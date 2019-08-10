Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Acquires 350,000 Shares

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 500,000 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

RSLS stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.41. Reshape Lifesciences Inc has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 2,297.23% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

