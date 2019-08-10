Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), reports. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 1,775,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other news, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Nefkens bought 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $100,570.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,074 shares of company stock valued at $407,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 501.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 123,839 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 27,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 53.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 270,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 93,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

