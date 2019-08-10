ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 63.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $734,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,434 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 80.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 762,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,256,000 after acquiring an additional 339,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 16.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,242,000 after acquiring an additional 276,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 120.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,197,000 after acquiring an additional 253,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,980,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 216,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $729,747.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $197,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,367 shares of company stock valued at $13,521,049 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $131.40. The company had a trading volume of 482,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,295. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $133.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.