Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

REVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rev Group to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Rev Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rev Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on Rev Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.77.

NYSE REVG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.96. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.34 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rev Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rev Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rev Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86,506 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rev Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rev Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Rev Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,336 shares during the period.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

