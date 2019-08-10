Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RVLV stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. 3,759,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,789. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

In related news, insider Michael Mente sold 1,352,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $24,352,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 9,914,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,464,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,195,238 shares of company stock worth $381,514,284 in the last 90 days.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

