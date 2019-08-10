Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “REXAHN PHARMACTICALS is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to discover, develop and commercialize innovative treatments for cancer, central nervous system disorders, sexual dysfunction and other unmet medical needs. Rexahn’s compounds are designed to uniquely treat various disease states while significantly minimizing side effects in order to allow patients to regain quality of life through therapy. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REXN. ValuEngine raised Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ifs Securities cut Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of REXN stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,758. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.34. As a group, analysts expect that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

