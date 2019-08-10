Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:REXN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,758. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.81. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright downgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Ifs Securities downgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

