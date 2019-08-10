Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 942,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $379.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a negative net margin of 89.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dean L. Schorno acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,526.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

