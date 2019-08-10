Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) Trading Up 11.3%

Roan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROAN)’s share price was up 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.18, approximately 543,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 693,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roan Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.18 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Roan Resources by 5,928.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter.

About Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN)

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

