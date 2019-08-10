Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 779 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

