Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 820,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 813.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.37 per share, with a total value of $78,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,948.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

