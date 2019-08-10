Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at about $506,000.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $45.01 on Friday. IAA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

