Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1,444.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 372,994 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 289.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 349,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 60,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.63. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.23 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 25.20%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 14,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $640,701.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 10,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $473,584.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $935,988.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,468 shares of company stock worth $2,858,652. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

