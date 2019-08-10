Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 238,081 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 96.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,081 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 19 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 97,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $1,734,029.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,049. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

