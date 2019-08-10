Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 61,666 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,666 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2,161.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $116.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.39.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised XPO Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

