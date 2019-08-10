Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 897,753 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 897,753 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 358,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $237,151.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.75. Sabre Corp has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. Sabre had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.