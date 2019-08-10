Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 806,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $18,781,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $8,860,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

