Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Macquarie in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Group upgraded Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $125.32. 14,514,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,639. Roku has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $128.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,566.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Hastings sold 2,222 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $204,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 400,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $41,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,733 shares of company stock valued at $67,177,042 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,553,000 after acquiring an additional 767,418 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 34.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

