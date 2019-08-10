Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,105.78 ($14.45).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

RR stock opened at GBX 779.40 ($10.18) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,098.50 ($14.35). The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 851.52.

In other news, insider Beverly Goulet bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,150 ($51,156.41). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £1,938.30 ($2,532.73). Insiders have bought a total of 5,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,022 over the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.