Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We look for any signs that the company may start restructuring toward a better product portfolio. Huawei We think Synaptics kept shipping to Huawei even after Huawei was banned by the US, leading to no impact on their Huawei business for the quarter (less than 10% customer). Design Wins In addition, we believe Synaptics had some meaningful design wins for their Type C audio receiver and converters at Huawei and Samsung (SSNLF: NR). We expect Samsung’s Galaxy S11 will adopt Synaptics’ Type C audio receiver and converters. TDDI Business We think the TDDI business will face some challenges from Taiwanese competitors. However, we see TDDI still growing at Huawei as Huawei uses CoF solutions which increases ASP . Synaptics also provides OLED panel drivers to Huawei.””

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Synaptics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Synaptics stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $48.74.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $95,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

