Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,234,226 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,234,226 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $84,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 91,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 212,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. 13,985,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,853,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.