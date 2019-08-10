Roubaix Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Stoneridge accounts for approximately 3.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Stoneridge worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 895,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,239,000 after purchasing an additional 69,760 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Stoneridge by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after buying an additional 71,319 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 553,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Stoneridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 485,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $13,420,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, insider Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $161,028.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Beaver sold 21,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $558,753.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,996.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,694 shares of company stock valued at $905,282 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $30.82. 139,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $839.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.75. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $222.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.81 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.