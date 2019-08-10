Roubaix Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,743,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,052,000 after buying an additional 91,529 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,831,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,057,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after buying an additional 82,053 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $49,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,739.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,670. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. 397,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

