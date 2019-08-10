Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 57,280 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,280 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000. Cree comprises about 2.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,185 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,430 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.16.

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.12. 1,407,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,785. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -387.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $120,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,442 shares in the company, valued at $507,110.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

