Roubaix Capital LLC Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for 5.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.00.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,293. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.05 and a 12-month high of $338.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.