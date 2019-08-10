Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $50.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.41.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

