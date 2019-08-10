Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at TD Securities

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RGLD. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.94.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.03. 736,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,637. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $129.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 73.10%.

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $182,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $3,587,836.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,423 shares of company stock worth $8,138,746. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 375.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 762.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 18.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 77.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.