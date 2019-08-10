Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Royale Energy Funds shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 8,007 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Gladney acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Royale Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

