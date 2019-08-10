RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $544.80. RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at $532.60, with a volume of 2,075,014 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 586 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 637.27 ($8.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 573.14. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

