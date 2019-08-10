RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.54, approximately 110,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 193,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTIX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RTI Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RTI Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RTI Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. As a group, analysts expect that RTI Surgical Holdings Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RTI Surgical by 214.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTI Surgical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in RTI Surgical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTI Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTIX)

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

