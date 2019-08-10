Ruff (RUFF) Price Tops $0.0117 on Exchanges

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and $382,727.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00258457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.30 or 0.01220491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020019 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00091752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

