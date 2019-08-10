Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.37% and a return on equity of 932.75%.

Shares of SBR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.92. 10,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

