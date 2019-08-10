Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.17 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $21.46. 3,092,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 81.9% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 491.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

